Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis J. Backus. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





The daughter of the late Austin and Avis (Holt Steere) Haggerty, Phyllis was born and raised in Webster, Massachusetts, and later moved to Danielson. She lived in Enfield since 1975 and was formerly employed by Oil Recovery Co. in West Springfield and Diana's Bakery in Enfield. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Enfield. She loved gardening and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.



Besides her husband Jack, she is survived by five children, Kristen Ciechowski and her husband, Matthew, of Enfield, Robert Backus of Southwick, Massachusetts, Sarah Teschki and her husband, Keith, of Enfield, Tiffani Wiles and her husband, Mike, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Carri Ann Backus of Enfield. She also leaves three sisters, Judy Tappert and her husband, George, of Florida, Rosemary Dufrayer and her husband, Trevor, of England, and Lois McDade and her husband, Dan, of Oregon; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by a son, Jason Bousquet; a brother, Neal Haggerty; and two sisters, Barbara Olsen and Cathy Laquerre.



Services are private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com



Phyllis J. Backus, 67, of Enfield, beloved wife of John "Jack" Backus for 37 years, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.The daughter of the late Austin and Avis (Holt Steere) Haggerty, Phyllis was born and raised in Webster, Massachusetts, and later moved to Danielson. She lived in Enfield since 1975 and was formerly employed by Oil Recovery Co. in West Springfield and Diana's Bakery in Enfield. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Enfield. She loved gardening and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.Besides her husband Jack, she is survived by five children, Kristen Ciechowski and her husband, Matthew, of Enfield, Robert Backus of Southwick, Massachusetts, Sarah Teschki and her husband, Keith, of Enfield, Tiffani Wiles and her husband, Mike, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Carri Ann Backus of Enfield. She also leaves three sisters, Judy Tappert and her husband, George, of Florida, Rosemary Dufrayer and her husband, Trevor, of England, and Lois McDade and her husband, Dan, of Oregon; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by a son, Jason Bousquet; a brother, Neal Haggerty; and two sisters, Barbara Olsen and Cathy Laquerre.Services are private.In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.