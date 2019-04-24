Phyllis J. Backus, 67, of Enfield, beloved wife of John "Jack" Backus for 37 years, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
The daughter of the late Austin and Avis (Holt Steere) Haggerty, Phyllis was born and raised in Webster, Massachusetts, and later moved to Danielson. She lived in Enfield since 1975 and was formerly employed by Oil Recovery Co. in West Springfield and Diana's Bakery in Enfield. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Enfield. She loved gardening and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.
Besides her husband Jack, she is survived by five children, Kristen Ciechowski and her husband, Matthew, of Enfield, Robert Backus of Southwick, Massachusetts, Sarah Teschki and her husband, Keith, of Enfield, Tiffani Wiles and her husband, Mike, of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Carri Ann Backus of Enfield. She also leaves three sisters, Judy Tappert and her husband, George, of Florida, Rosemary Dufrayer and her husband, Trevor, of England, and Lois McDade and her husband, Dan, of Oregon; 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by a son, Jason Bousquet; a brother, Neal Haggerty; and two sisters, Barbara Olsen and Cathy Laquerre.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
