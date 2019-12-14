Phyllis (Deschene) Kulpanowski

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathies for your loss."
    - Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
Service Information
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT
06074-3709
(860)-644-2940
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery
Bloomfield, CT
Obituary
Phyllis (Deschene) Kulpanowski, 90, of Vernon, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Jan V. Kulpanowski, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed by a procession to Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield for a graveside service to begin at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
