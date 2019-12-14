Phyllis (Deschene) Kulpanowski, 90, of Vernon, formerly of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Jan V. Kulpanowski, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester.
Her family will receive friends on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed by a procession to Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield for a graveside service to begin at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
