Phyllis Margaret Hyer, 88, of Middleburg, Florida, departed this life while surrounded by family on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
She was born in Thompsonville, to the late Theopalus and Stella Richards. She had been previously employed at Mountain View Nursing Home (now Hill Haven of Windsor). Phyllis, along with her husband, Harold, lived in Enfield for over 50 years before moving to Florida. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and was a fan of TV game shows. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold Hyer, Jr.; along with two of her children, Cheryl Hakes and Jeffery Hyer. Phyllis is survived by her children, Harold Hyer III, Robert Hyer, David Hyer, Brian Hyer, Karen Hyer Patterson, Lewis Hyer, and Stella Louise Hyer Richards; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
