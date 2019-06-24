Phyllis (Braun) Potter, 97, of Tolland, beloved wife of the late Jonathan Potter (2002), passed away peacefully at her home Friday, June 21, 2019, with her family at her side.
Born in New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of the late James and Pauline (McGuigan) Braun, she came to the United States in 1947 and lived in Ellington before moving to Tolland over 50 years ago. Phyllis was a member of the Ellington Congregational Church. Phyllis was an avid knitter. She donated many of her projects to the church charities. Every member of her family has received knitted memories from her which they cherish.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Peck of Tolland, Judith Ouellette of Willington, Thomas Potter and his wife, Jane, of Mansfield, Jonathan Potter and his wife, Patricia, of Spencer, Massachusetts, and Linda Sulzer of Tampa, Florida; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Braun of Canada; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two children, Albert Thibeault and Judith Levasseur; and seven siblings, Clyde, Charles, Garnet, Arden, Gladys, Leona, and Dale.
A memorial service will be celebrated Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at the Ellington Congregational Church, 72 Main St., Ellington. Interment is private and at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Ellington Congregational Church, P.O. Box 216, Ellington, CT 06029.
Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 24 to June 28, 2019