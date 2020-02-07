Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Volz. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Volz, 82, of Manchester, devoted wife to John Volz, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at Crestfield Nursing Home.



She was born in Hartford, April 21, 1937, to the late Robert and Jessie Goodwill. Phyllis's creativity shined through her many and varied pursuits. She was a talented fine artist who worked in both oils and acrylics. Meeting the demands for pet portraits kept her busy until her failing eyesight prevented her from continuing. As a former member of the Manchester Art Association, she shared her passion for art by participating in art shows statewide. Throughout her life she recognized the beauty in so many things, and sometimes she said, "I can do that," and then she did. In addition to the many paintings, her basket weaving and stained glass work adorns her Manchester home. She loved her flower gardens and she entrusted her son and husband to carry out her grand floral plans with a point of a finger. Phyllis was resourceful and skillful with a sewing machine. She not only created some of her own outfits, she crafted the most amazing quilts cherished by the family, reaffixed too many buttons to count, and kissed many boo boos. In addition to her many accomplishments, she also volunteered her time as a driver for the . Phyllis relished her title of domestic goddess that her son gave her. An amazing cook, she loved sharing her favorite recipes with all who would inquire. Happiest of times were spent at the family lake house in Moodus and she loved traveling, searching for her next muse. Her absence will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved her.



Along with her loving husband, Phyllis leaves her son, Patrick and his wife, Liz, of Vermont; and her grand dogs, Mabel and Harry.



There will be no services, and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the







or to your local animal shelter.



