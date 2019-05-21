Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis (Mastropietro) Young, 85, of South Windsor, died peacefully at home May 18, 2019.



Born and raised in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Antoinette and William Mastropietro. Her true joy in life was her family. Phyllis will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to many.



She shared 59 loving and laughter-filled years with her husband, George Young. Her greatest source of pride were her daughters and their families, Kimberly Young of Ellington, Kristin Young and her son, Dylan Mohan, of Arlington, Virginia, and Heather and Daniel Bairos and their children, Joshua and Hannah, of Barrington, Rhode Island. Phyllis was blessed with her sister, Eveleen Morancey, and her brother-in-law, James Morancey. Their daughter, Laureen Bohadik, was like another daughter and her husband, Richard Bohadik, and children, Hadley and Gavin, brought much joy to her life.



Phyllis Young was an indomitable spirit filled with love and light who touched so many and in many ways. Her memory will forever be in our hearts.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford. Burial is private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick-St. Anthony Franciscan Center, 285 Church St., Hartford, CT 06103.



Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements.



