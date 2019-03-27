Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Preston Warren Forbes. View Sign

Preston Warren Forbes, 61, beloved father of Preston William Forbes, Ashley Marie Forbes, and Paige Olivia Forbes of Windsor Locks, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Hartford, March 13, 1958, son of the late Philip W. Forbes and Priscilla Forbes, he had lived in Windsor Locks for all of his life. He was employed at Electric Boat, Groton, Windsor Stevens Paper Mill, Windsor, and most recently at Ahlstrom Paper Mill, Windsor Locks. Preston was an avid fan of hunting, fishing, and cooking, and had a great love of gardening. He served in the U.S. Air Force.



Besides his three children, he leaves behind his best friend, companion and former wife, Deborah A. Forbes of Windsor Locks.



Services will be held Saturday, March 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Windsor Locks at which time his family will receive friends and a brief Mass will be held.



In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to help cover cost and has set up a GoFundMe page.



