Born and raised in Baltimore, Christine was the daughter of the late Achilles and Anthe (Apostolides) Hondroulis. She lived in the Enfield community for 30 years and taught at St. Bernard Catholic School for over 20 years before retiring. Additionally, she taught for the Heritage Academy in Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Strong in her faith, she was an active member of St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church in East Longmeadow and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society. Christine loved reading, crossword puzzles, classic musicals, and classic TV shows.



She will be deeply missed by her loving family including her three children, Laine Pelletier and her husband, Alan, of Enfield, Demi Walsh and her husband, Richard, of Manchester, and Eric Heath of Southington; and her grandchildren, affectionately known as "The Great Eight," Jacob, Luke, Allysen, Adam, Courtney, Paige, Katrina, and Emily.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a Trisagion Service immediately following at 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



Christine will lie in repose from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at The Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Woodlawn, Maryland. Burial will follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 400 Prospect St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028, and to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 West Preston St., Baltimore, MD, 21201.



