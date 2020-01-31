Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pricella Mary (McClelland) Lancaster. View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Pricella Mary (McClelland) Lancaster, 94, of East Hartford and Manchester, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with her niece and nephew by her side.



She was born Sept. 13, 1925, to the best parents anyone could have, William Francis McClelland and Phoebe (Irons) McClelland. She was raised on the family farm, participating in many of the farm chores, which instilled in her a strong work ethic. Pricella graduated from Manchester High School in 1943. She worked at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford for over 35 years as a supervisor in the Wage and Salary Department. She devoted many of her retirement years volunteering at the South End Senior Center in East Hartford, serving meals and assisting wherever she was needed. She enjoyed taking trips with the seniors, and playing cards and bingo with her many friends. Pricella served on the East Hartford Commission for Aging and was secretary for the East Hartford Aircraft Club. Pricella was proud of her Irish heritage and visited her aunts and cousins in the Portadown, Northern Ireland, area several times. She spent many memorable vacations with her family at Hampton Beach. Pricella enjoyed going to Bible studies. Praying and reading devotionals such as the Upper Room and Guide Posts were part of her daily routine. She was a member of South United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Pricella was devoted to her family, friends, church and church family. Her nieces and nephews were like her own children. She instilled her values of kindness, a strong work ethic, love of one another, and her strong faith in the Lord to all of her nieces and nephews, who lovingly referred to her as Auntie Pat, Auntie Patty, and AP.



In addition to her many nieces and nephews, she is survived by her sister, Marilyn Moonan of Bolton; sister-in-law Kay McClelland of Deleon Springs, Florida; and brother-in-law Ray McGugan of Manchester. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, John (Jack) Lancaster; her two sisters, Barbara McClelland and Faith McGugan; her brother, John McClelland; and her brother-in-law, Russell Moonan.



Services will be Monday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m., at South United Methodist Church, 1226 Main St., Manchester, with burial to follow at East Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South United Methodist Church in Manchester.



