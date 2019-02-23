Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Coffin Baxter. View Sign

Priscilla Coffin Baxter, 99, of StoneRidge and Mason's Island, Mystic, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at her home.



She was born Jan. 6, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Foster M. Coffin and Emma Barrett Coffin. On May 31, 1941, she married Charles R. Baxter in Sage Chapel at Cornell University, Ithaca, New York. Priscilla Baxter was a 1936 graduate of the Northfield School and in 1941 received a bachelor of science degree in home economics from Cornell University. Her college interest was in childhood development, and while at Cornell she became a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.



Following graduation she and her husband moved to Manchester, where in addition to raising a family of four children, she was an active volunteer in community and church activities. She was a member of the Sacred Dance Guild and was a founding member of the Sacred Dance Group at Center Congregational Church.



In retirement, Priscilla and Charles moved to Mystic. They were sailors, cruising New England waters, Florida, and the Bahamas on their ketch, "Enterprise." They were members of the Mason's Island Yacht Club, the Nayaug Cruising Club, and the Goose Island Cruising Club. They were active members of the Mystic Congregational Church. Priscilla had an uncanny gift to befriend all people. She was dearly loved by the many who felt her kindness, her respect for others, her sharp mind, her openness to the world, her compassion. She was a remarkable woman.



Priscilla's husband, Charles, died in February 2002 after 60 years of marriage. She is survived by three sons, Richard Baxter and his wife, Christy, of Livermore, California, David Baxter and his wife, Anne, of Acton, Massachusetts, Alan Baxter and his wife, Regina, of Denver, Colorado; a daughter, Jean Baxter Dragon and her husband, George, of Hadley, Massachusetts; a brother, John Coffin and his wife, Karen, of Tucson, Arizona; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean McClung; a brother, Richard Coffin; and a granddaughter, Teresa Baxter.



She and her family hosted two high school exchange students, Harold Muelberger from Germany and Thereza Oliva Marcilio from Brazil.



A Celebration of Life service is planned for Saturday, April 6, in the StoneRidge auditorium.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Hispanic Education Committee of Mystic Congregational Church.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl St., Mystic is in charge of arrangements.







