Priscilla Mae Wetzler, 91, of Vernon, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1928, in Rockville, to the late Mabel (Beers) and John Richard.
Besides her loving husband, Donald, she is survived by her son, Dale Wetzler and his wife, Sandra; her daughter, Carole Beebe; grandchildren, Geoffrey Wetzler, Kristy Beebe, and Stacey Beebe; great-grandchildren, Carolyn Beebe, Lucas Dreisch, Ryan Wetzler, and Guliana Wetzler; and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a very special longtime friend, Puddy. She is predeceased by her sister, Evelyn Renna; and her brothers, John Richard Jr., Clifford Richard and Wallace Richard; and son-in-law, Robert Beebe.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Friday, Feb. 21, between 4 and 8 p.m., at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m., at Grove Hill Cemetery in Vernon.
