Rachel M. Woodworth, 54, of Stafford Springs, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of Robert McMullin and the late Margaret (Snyder) McMullin. Rachel loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening and canoeing.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Albert L. Woodworth Jr.; four loving children, Alexander, Laurel, Christopher, and Sara; and her sister, Esther Schultz and her husband, Tom.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2019
