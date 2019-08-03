Ralph C. Anderson, 64, lifelong resident of Somers, and loving husband of 42 years to Cyndi (Johnson) Anderson, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital in Hartford.
Ralph was born Oct. 5, 1954, in Stafford, the son of the late Adolph and Ruth (Smith) Anderson. Ralph was employed for over 20 years with Somers Oil Service. He was a member of the Somers Congregational Church. Ralph loved camping, watching racing, snowmobiling, and tending to his manicured lawn. But most of all, he loved to spoil his kids and grandkids.
In addition to his wife, Cyndi, he is also survived by his two sons, Russell Anderson and his wife, Erin, and Joshua Anderson and his wife, Jennifer, all of Enfield; two brothers, Kenny Anderson and his wife, Betty, and Darryl Anderson; two sisters, Beverly DeLorge and her husband, Ken, and Arlene Haughn and her husband, Bob, all of Somers; a special sister-in-law and her husband, Nancy and Mike Savage of Hampden, Massachusetts; five grandchildren who affectionately referred to Ralph as Bampie or Papa: Hailey, Adelyn, Ellie, Zoey, and Lily; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Ralph was predeceased by an infant daughter, Jennifer Lynn Anderson.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Monday, Aug. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., (Route 190) Somers.
A funeral service celebrating the wonderful life of Ralph will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Somers Congregational Church, 599 Main St., Somers. Please meet at the church. Burial will follow in West Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019