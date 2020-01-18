Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:30 PM Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehab Eagle , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Leon McCarroll was born in Springfield, on May 8, 1940. He passed away on Jan. 15, 2020, in Eagle, Colorado from complications related to congestive heart failure.



Ralph was raised in West Springfield, Massachusetts, by Ralph N. and Rosemund (Waters) McCarroll. He was a graduate of West Springfield High School and Springfield College. In 1962, he married Judith Anne Williams of Florida, Massachusetts. They had two sons, Keith McCarroll of Eagle, and Joel McCarroll of Bend, Oregon. He spent his career as a physical education teacher and a coach, primarily in South Windsor. He was the first head football coach at South Windsor High School and was the head coach for 28 years. He was also the head softball coach for 15 years. He served as the athletic director for several years. He served on the South Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission for 12 years. He was inducted into the South Windsor High School Hall of Fame. His passion in life was helping high school kids achieve their goals and become better people through athletics. After retirement, Ralph and Judy moved to Frisco, Colorado, where they spent many enjoyable years. They traveled extensively and enjoyed many of the outdoor pursuits that the Frisco area has to offer. In 2017, they moved to Lakewood, Colorado. They moved to Eagle in 2019 to be nearer their son, Keith.



Ralph is predeceased by his parents, Ralph N. and Rosemund. He is survived by wife, Judith Anne (Williams) McCarroll; and his brother, Jeffrey McCarroll and his wife, Jeanne, of Broad Brook. He is also survived by his son, Keith, and his wife, Monica of Eagle, his son, Joel and his wife, Andrea of Bend, Oregon; and his by his grandsons, Theo, Quin, Sean and Ryan McCarroll.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1:30 p.m., at Castle Peak Senior Life and Rehab in Eagle, Colorado.



Another memorial will be held this summer in South Windsor. Additional details will be forthcoming.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to defray activity fees for kids in need at South Windsor High School, Student Activity Fund, 161 Nevers Road, South Windsor, CT 06074 or to your local school district.







