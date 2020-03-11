Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph M. Rising. View Sign Service Information Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph M. Rising of Suffield and Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 75 at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield.



Ralph was born in Hartford, on July 12, 1944, the son of Miriam and John Rising. He was raised in Suffield and was a Boy Scout in Suffield with Troop 160 for about three years. He liked fishing, animals, cultivating roses, traveling with his mother and sister, Doris, and attending church services. He worked at Goodwill in Springfield for a few years and then for Sweet Life Food Warehouse in Suffield for about 25 years.



He is survived by his sisters, Doris Rising and Grace Waiculonis; and his nephew, Joseph Waiculonis and his wife, Michele, all of Windsor Locks.



Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, followed by a service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



The family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Pavilion for their kind and compassionate care of Ralph.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489 or the , 5 Brookside Drive Wallingford, CT 06492.



For online condolences, please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com







Ralph M. Rising of Suffield and Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 75 at Parkway Pavilion in Enfield.Ralph was born in Hartford, on July 12, 1944, the son of Miriam and John Rising. He was raised in Suffield and was a Boy Scout in Suffield with Troop 160 for about three years. He liked fishing, animals, cultivating roses, traveling with his mother and sister, Doris, and attending church services. He worked at Goodwill in Springfield for a few years and then for Sweet Life Food Warehouse in Suffield for about 25 years.He is survived by his sisters, Doris Rising and Grace Waiculonis; and his nephew, Joseph Waiculonis and his wife, Michele, all of Windsor Locks.Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, followed by a service at 6 p.m. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.The family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Pavilion for their kind and compassionate care of Ralph.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Blvd., Southington, CT 06489 or the , 5 Brookside Drive Wallingford, CT 06492.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.