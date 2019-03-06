Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Rinaldi. View Sign

Ralph Rinaldi, 88, of Enfield, loving husband of the late Vera Rinaldi for 57 years, passed away peacefully in his home at Suffield by the River Friday, March 1, 2019.



He was born in Enfield, May 30, 1930, the son of the late Anthony and Frances Rinaldi. Ralph served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed as an engineer at Pratt & Whitney for 30 years. Ralph enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing poker and blackjack, trips to the casino, and going to the movies, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his cherished grandchildren. Ralph and Vera spent their winters in Hobe Sound, Florida, and summers at Sun Valley Beach Resort in Stafford.



He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted daughters, Linda McGuane and her husband, Martin, of Enfield, Lisa Sciarra and her husband, John, of Enfield, and Claudette Courtier and her husband, John, of Victoria, Australia; his grandchildren, Melissa, Michael, and Christopher McGuane, Elizabeth Cudnik and her husband, Tyler, and Rick and Tony Courtier; seven great-grandchildren; and his loving sisters, Josephine Noto of Suffield and Maria Cushman of Northampton. He was predeceased by his brother, Ignatius "Iggy;" and his grandson, Gary Courtier. He also leaves his dear friends, Dr. Frank Taylor, Joyce Morin, and Richard and Judy Pinkman.



Ralph's family would like to express their gratitude to owner Celia Moffie and the entire staff of Suffield by the River for their kindness and love. A special thanks to June Williams for her devotion to both Ralph and his wife during their time at Suffield, and to Donna McKinstry for her love and support. Thank you to nurse Carol McPartland from Vitas Hospice and their team for their compassion and support, and to Dr. Arthur Skalski for his years of dedication and compassion to Ralph.



A most loving thanks to Ralph's wonderful caregivers from Homewatch, Monica Downer, Delena Lilly, and Chevell Hutchinson. Monica was more than a caregiver to Ralph, she was a blessing to him and his family. She was tireless in her love and devotion to him, always making him laugh, keeping him safe, and sharing her heart so freely. Everyone will remember Ralph as a kind, quiet, and gentle man. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Dad, we love you and Mom so much.



A funeral mass to celebrate Ralph's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Saint Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. There will be no calling hours and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ralph's memory to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011, or to VITAS Innovative Hospice Care, 199 Park Road Ext., Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762.



Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has been entrusted with Ralph's arrangements.



To leave an online message of sympathy visit



www.leetestevens.com







61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

