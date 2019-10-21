Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for rancis C. "Frank" Aleskwiz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Francis "Frank" C. Aleskwiz, 96, of Port Richey, Florida, and formerly of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Florida.



He was born on Feb. 17, 1923 in Westfield, Massachusetts, a son of the late Michael and Vincenta (Damkauskas) Aleskewicz. Frank served his country honorably with the U.S. Army during WW II. Prior to retirement he was employed as a Corrections Officer with the State of Connecticut Corrections Dept. for many years.



Frank is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wives, Lucille and Gertrude; two sons, Frank C. Aleskwiz Jr. and Robert G. Aleskwiz; and several brothers and sisters.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, with a visitation period from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernard Church (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish) Enfield. Interment with military honors will take place in St. Bernard Cemetery, Enfield.



Memorial donations may be made to a local hospice program of the donor's choice.



