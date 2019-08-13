Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Randall "Randy" Charles Nisula, 62, July 22, 1957 to Aug. 5, 2019. With shock and sadness we announce the very sudden and unexpected passing of Randy.



He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to the late A. Raymond and Aline (Laukkanen) Nisula. Randy and his family were always proud of their Finnish heritage. He had lived most of his life in the Tri-Town area. He graduated from George J. Penney High School, East Hartford, and worked for the Journal Inquirer for many years. His happiest times were boating in New Hampshire, playing Deck Hockey with the Bulldogs, or driving his big vintage Cadillacs. He was an avid sports fan, especially all teams Boston. Randy always enjoyed a good conversation and he had an eidetic memory for facts and statistics.



His brother Rick's summation - "To me, Randy was the most articulate, avid sports statistician I have ever known. I will miss our daily sports analysis more than words can say!"



He leaves behind his best friend and brother, Richard and his wife, Lisa, of Manchester; his aunts, Betty Nelson of Manchester and Diane Houson of Arizona; and his dog, Tuukka. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant sister and brother, Rhonda and Ronald.



A memorial celebrating Randy will be announced at a later date.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.



Memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Jimmy Fund at



www.jimmyfund.org



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







