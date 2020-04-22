Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

We are thankful for yesterday. Live for today. Look forward to tomorrow.



Randy Hill, 64, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home.



Born June 29, 1955, in Chicago, to Waldo and Nadine Hill. Randy worked in the parking industry. And through the years volunteered for the Fidelco Guide Foundation, Allan Angles Therapy Dogs, ECHN, and YRMC. He was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He enjoyed attending spring training games. And of course the World Series win.



He leaves his wife, Denise; nephews, Gene Ferguson of Chico Valley, Gary Ferguson of Menifee, California, and his wife, Elizabeth, and children, Randy, Gillian, and Ava (the little girl); and sister-in-law, Sheila Meyer of Springfield, Virginia, and her partner, Mary McKinney. He is now reunited with his parents; in-laws, Clifford and Betty Meyer; brother, Fred; and sister, Nancy; and brother-in-law, Philip Ferguson.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chico Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Dr., Chino Valley, AZ 86323 or to Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester, CT 06040.







