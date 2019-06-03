|
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs,
CT
06076
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Raymond A. Bosco, 99, of Stafford Springs, passed away June 1, 2019.
He was born in Manchester, son of the late Olympio and Victoria (Beltrame) Bosco. Ray was a World War II veteran who proudly served in the Army Air Corps in Hawaii from 1942 to 1945 when he was honorably discharged. He was a member of St. Edward Church, the Italian Benefit Society, and the Stafford Senior Center. Ray worked as a butcher at Sunlight Market, a family-owned business in Stafford Springs, and later at Scitico Market in Enfield. In recent years, he was blessed to be surrounded by loving friends, family, caregivers, and neighbors.
The family is forever grateful for the love and care given to Raymond in his final months and days by the wonderful, caring staff at Evergreen Health Care Center, and the Athena Hospice team at Evergreen Health Care Center.
Ray is survived by his three daughters, Marjorie Lechman and her husband, James, of Vernon, Patricia Pisciotta and her husband, Ronald, of Stafford Springs, and Victoria McCarthy of Mechanicville, New York; five grandchildren, James Lechman Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Lori Barfield and her husband, Erick, Ronald Pisciotta and his wife, Allison, Ryan Pisciotta, and Drew McCarthy; eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, and Sydney Lechman, Hailey, Lindsey, and Alex Barfield, and Gianna and Gennaro Pisciotta; and several nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his loving wife of 74 years, Marjorie (Greene) Bosco; his grandson, Shawn McCarthy; son-in-law, Peter McCarthy; sister, Angela Hornacek; and brother, Angelo Bosco.
A calling hour will be held Thursday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 6 Benton St., Stafford Springs, CT 06076.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 3 to June 7, 2019
