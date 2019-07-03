Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Chapman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Chapman, 83, of Enfield, passed away May 13, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.



Raymond, the son of Warren and Marjorie (Houston) Allen, was born in Plymouth, New Hampshire, June 1, 1935. He was married to Cecile (Berthiaume) Chapman for 63 years until her death in 2017. Ray and Cecile loved to dance and were members of the Vagabond Square Dancing Club, the Ballroom Dance Club, and the Arthur H. Tolman Dancing Studios.



Raymond was a graduate of Technical High School in Springfield and as an adult he returned to school to get a degree from Manchester Community College in Manchester.



Raymond retired from Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in 1991. For more than two decades Ray has been part of an informal retirees' "Breakfast Club" which meets every week at Kizl's Restaurant in Southington.



In addition to his parents and wife, Raymond was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Pioretta; brother, Leo Plant; and many beloved in-laws.



Raymond leaves behind his sons, Brian Chapman of Waterbury, and David Chapman and wife Kara of Southington; his daughters, Debra Russo and husband Kenneth of Sarasota, Florida, and Cheryl Esposito and husband Michael of Enfield; his grandchildren, Keith Russo and his wife, Sommer, Nicholas Russo, Trevor Chapman, Zachary Chapman, and Aiden Chapman; his great-grandsons, Emmett Russo and Elijah Russo; his sisters, Marilyn McCarthy and Carol Knox; and brothers, Dennis, Jimmy, and David Plant; beloved family friends, George Kahkedjian and James Patterson; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life service and luncheon will be held Saturday, July 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Nutmeg Restaurant, 297 South Main St., East Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory may be made to , Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen of Enfield, or Southington Community Services Food Pantry. Raymond and his family maintain a snack shelf at the Southington Food Pantry in honor of Cecile.







