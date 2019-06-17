Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Charles Ranelli. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Raymond was born in New Jersey, July 23, 1930, to the parents of Angelina and Romolo Ranelli. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and is a veteran of the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Betty, and is survived by his four loving children. Ray was a skilled wood worker, creating many pieces of furniture in his younger days. He took great pride in his family and was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family will miss his bright smile, his sense of humor, and his made-up songs. He was always up for a good game, had a passion for puzzles, and enjoyed reading and latch hook rugs in his spare time.



He is predeceased by his wife, Betty (Wilson) Ranelli. He is survived by his sister, Mary Ruckman; daughter LuAnn and her husband, Cesar Tan, of Hermon, Maine; daughter Nancy and her husband, George Pollack, of Clarksburg, West Virginia; son Robert Ranelli and his wife, Debra, of Somers; and daughter Annette Lommerin of Livermore, California. He was loved tremendously by his 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all of his family and friends, but his love will live on in each of them.



Services and burial will be held privately.



