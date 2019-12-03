Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Dwight "Ray" Leopardi. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond "Ray" Dwight Leopardi, of Enfield, passed from his earthly journey on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the age of 63.



He was born on Sept. 11, 1956, in Springfield, son of the late Albert Leopardi Jr. and Elaine F. (Bourgeois) Leopardi Eldridge. Ray grew up in Agawam, Massachusetts, and was a graduate of Agawam High School, Class of 1974. He had resided in Enfield for the past 40 years and in Roanoke, Virginia, for one year. Before retiring in 2014, he was employed with G & L Tool Co. for 22 years and prior to that with Hamilton Standard, Stanadyne, and Hallmark Cards.



In his leisure time he loved riding his Harley, golfing, cooking, holidays, watching holiday movies, and had a passion for his four cats.



Ray is survived by his best friend and companion of 26 years, Terri Gaines Sniffin; her son, Russell Sniffin Jr. of Enfield; his daughter, Lori Lowell and husband Andy of Blue Ridge, Virginia; and two grandchildren, Hailey and Raja Lowell. He also leaves his brother, Robert Leopardi, niece Kim Leopardi, and two nephews, Phil and Mike Leopardi, all of Florida, and extended family (Terri's family) and friends.



Relatives and friends may gather on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. during a visitation and remembrance period at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Dakin Humane Society for Adoption, 171 Union St., Springfield, MA 01105.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com







