Raymond E. Beltrandi, 85, of Windsor Locks, beloved husband to the late Gaetana M. (Aquilino) Beltrandi, entered peacefully into eternal rest July 11, 2019, at his home after a long illness.



Raymond, son of the late John J. Beltrandi and Alice (Scanlon) Beltrandi of Windsor Locks, was born June 10, 1934, in Hartford. He lived his entire life in Windsor Locks and retired after 37 years from the Connecticut Air National Guard as a Senior Master Sergeant. He was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan. He also loved to fish, play golf, and make furniture in his wood shop.



Raymond is survived by his only child, Robert P. Beltrandi and his wife, Janet, of Pittstown, New Jersey; and his two grandchildren, Emma and Jackson Beltrandi. He was predeceased by his brothers, John J. Beltrandi Jr., David J. Beltrandi Sr.; and his best friend, Ron Holden. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery in Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



