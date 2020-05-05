Raymond F. Levesque
Raymond F. Levesque, 84, of South Windsor, beloved husband of Joanne (Kozikowski) Levesque died at Manchester Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Born in Van Buren, Maine, he was son of the late Frank and Rose Levesque. Raymond served our country with the U.S. Army. He was married to Joanne Kozikowski on July 8, 1978, and together they settled in South Windsor. He worked for KF Brick in South Windsor for many years.

Along with his wife, Joanne, he leaves his daughter, Jennica Daly, her husband, Robert, and grandson, Paul, of Meriden; and his brother, Angelo Levesque of Enfield.

Funeral services and burial are private at the request of his family.

Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
