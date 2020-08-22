Raymond F. Paiva Jr, 73, of West Suffield, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020.Born on Sept. 14, 1946, in Fall River, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Cordelia (Troxell) and Raymond F. Paiva.In his youth, Raymond was a competitive roller skater, winning many titles as a pairs and fours skater. He went on to become a successful hairdresser with his first position in a salon on Newberry Street in Boston. Upon moving to Connecticut in the early 1980s, Ray changed careers and began working for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of CT where he made many lifelong friends and was able to rise through the ranks to become a very respected auditor. Raymond retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield upon reaching the age of 65.Raymond found enjoyment in retirement going to the casino for shows, sports, and dinner with friends. He also enjoyed relaxing in his recliner chair with his faithful companion, Bella the Pomeranian.Raymond is survived by his cherished companion of 40 years, Burton Holcomb, and Bella. Raymond also leaves two nieces and two nephews.Raymond was predeceased by his mother Cordelia, father Raymond, and sister Mary (Paiva) Ingerson of Warren, Rhode Island.We would like to thank Dr. Jawad Haider and the accomplished staff of Cottage Grove Cardiology for their excellent comfort and care to Raymond's treatment.Memorial donations may be made to the Suffield Ambulance: P.O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078.Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, has been entrusted with the arrangements For online condolences, please visit