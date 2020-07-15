Raymond "Ray" Hassett, 88, of Glastonbury, entered peacefully into eternal life in the presence of his family on July 11, 2020.Born in Queens, New York, to Irish immigrants, he worked to help put himself through private high school and St. John's University, graduating in 1954. On Feb. 4, 1956, Ray married the love of his life, Teresa (Soden) Hassett, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage, until her passing from a long illness in 2012, during which he provided unconditional love and daily devotion. Shortly after their marriage, he was drafted into the Army due to the Korean War, where he served in Texas before his honorable discharge and return to Queens.His accomplished insurance career ultimately took him through promotions to Springfield, Massachusetts, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Wethersfield, and culminated in the Baltimore, Maryland home office of the USF&G insurance company as a senior vice president. Ray earned many individual insurance recognitions and achievements, as well as his C.P.C.U. and C.L.U. designations. He was a beloved manager and executive with unfettered loyalty to his co-workers and company. He was particularly known for his welcoming smile, outgoing personality, and positive demeanor. His wonderful sense of humor endeared him to everyone he met.He was proud of his Irish heritage and music. He enjoyed time with family, traveling, fishing, billiards, darts, cards, and an occasional trip to the casino; in retirement he took up golf.Throughout his life, he volunteered with numerous organizations and churches, always wanting to help others, however possible. His spirit and character were infectious.Ray leaves behind his beloved and devoted daughter, Colleen and husband Jim Heneghan of South Windsor; his adoring son, Raymond and wife Denise Hassett of Glastonbury; his cherished grandchildren (and their spouses/significant others), Owen Heneghan (Meghan Heydt), Caitlin Clyburn (Matt Clyburn), Colin Heneghan (Jenn Heneghan), and Erin Heneghan; as well as Andrew Hassett (Christiane Lee), Meghan Hassett, and Danny Hassett; his great-grandson, James Clyburn; his sister, Bridie Murphy of New York; as well as numerous nephews and nieces in the U.S. and Ireland. He will be forever remembered and missed.Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield, with calling hours on Friday, July 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing in the funeral home.Due to COVID restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial shall be celebrated in St. Paul Church, Glastonbury, followed by interment. The general public is welcome to join the family for the graveside service at 11:15 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery (Section 2), 17 Wickham Road, at the corner of Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, on Saturday, July 18.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Trinity Mission Church, 53 Capitol Ave, Hartford, CT 06106.To extend online condolences, share a memory, and for live-streaming instructions, please visit Ray's webpage at