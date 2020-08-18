Raymond I. Rowett, 81, of Manchester, died on Aug. 15, 2020.He was born in New York City to Mary Jane (Haley) and Arthur Rowett. Raymond is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Pamela "Pam" (Wolf); daughters, Dorinda Richetelli and Brooke Joseph; stepson, Dennis Stechholz; and grandson, Hunter Stechholz. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.Ray was the past president in 1957 for the Imperial Boys Club in Manchester, a member of the Andover Sportsman Club, was in many bowling leagues around Manchester, and owned Ray's Photo Hutch from 1972 to 1987. He had an extensive vinyl record collection consisting of 3,000 records and was a stamp collector with 36 albums of international stamps.Raymond enjoyed family genealogy, was an avid gardener who designed and built two koi ponds, had a treasured 1955 Thunderbird, and followed the N.Y. Yankees and UConn women's basketball.Ray's graveside service will be Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. in East Cemetery in Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses and Healthcare Services of CT, ATTN: Hospice and Palliative Care Team, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.To sign an online guestbook visit