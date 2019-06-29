Raymond J. Bopko, 77, of Broad Brook passed away June 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Dec. 30, 1941, in New York City to the late Stephen and Rafaella (Giancarlo) Bopko. Ray had a passion for aviation even from an early age; this drew him to proudly serve in the Air Force and have a lifelong career overhauling aircraft engines for United Technologies. When he wasn't reading books, watching movies, and collecting all things aviation, Ray enjoyed rooting on the New York Giants, relaxing on the beaches of Rhode Island, and spending time at Mohegan Sun. But it was his family that brought him the most joy, especially hosting Christmas dinner.
His witty banter and jovial spirit will be missed by many but none more than his wife of 44 years, Marie (Frese) Bopko; children, Danielle Bopko and her husband, Hernan Quintanilla, of New York, Robin Bopko and her husband, Jesse Williams, of South Carolina, Keith Bopko and his wife, Laurie, of Nevada, Terry Lanton and his wife, Wendy, of Florida, Renae Atherton and her husband, Adam, of Massachusetts, Mandy Renaud of East Windsor, and Seth Renaud and his wife, Gabrielle, of Glastonbury; as well as a brother, and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Stephen Bopko.
Ray's family will receive friends Monday, July 1, at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT 06095, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed directly by a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1365 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 29 to July 3, 2019