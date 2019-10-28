Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. James Church 896 Main St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond J. Dumas passed away on Oct. 24, 2019, at home with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband and best friend of his wife Helen (Pisch) Dumas for 68 years.



He was born in Manchester the son of the late Alexander and Anna (Ganseman) Dumas. He lived in Manchester for most of his life. He attended local schools and graduated from Manchester High School. Ray Joined the United States Navy when he was 17 years old. He served aboard the USS James E. Craig 201 in the South Pacific during World War II. He was employed at the Connecticut State Police and at IBM, from which he retired after 37 years. He was a longtime member of the and the Army and Navy Club.



Special thanks to his aides, especially Michelle Nicholson, Jenny Werner, and Alfred Donkor who are like family, and the hospice program for the wonderful care received, which made it so Ray could stay at home. Special thanks to doctors Angelee and Tris Carta, Walter and Debbie Dumas; nieces Janet Pisch, Linda Weintraub, Joan Kasevich; and great-nieces LuAnn O'Regan and Amy Chester; friends and special neighbors Fred and Robin Frost, Mary Ann Thibodeau and Leslie Backbom; and to all others who helped in different ways, Thank You!



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester on Wednesday Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial with full military honors, will follow in St James Cemetery, 328 Broad St. Manchester.



Those wishing to make memorial donations can be to the .



