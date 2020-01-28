Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 (860)-668-7324 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home 443 East Street Suffield , CT 06078 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond J. Fabi, 74, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.



He was born April 20, 1945, in New York, New York, the son of Claudio J. and Irene (Nemecsek) Fabi. He grew up in Bergenfield, New Jersey, where he attended school and graduated from Bergenfield High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in Aberdeen, Maryland. He graduated from The University of Massachusetts with multiple postgraduate degrees in engineering and physics. He moved, with his family, to Suffield, in 1976 and was employed, for over 20 years, as an engineer at ABB Combustion in Windsor. Ray was an avid hiker and cross-country skier and enjoyed many trips to the National Parks. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing with a weekly badminton team, as well as attending swim meets and hockey games of his beloved grandchildren.



Ray is survived by his daughter, Charissa Naylor of Boca Raton, Florida; son Jason Fabi and his wife, Kristen, of Suffield; his nephew, John DeGiglio of San Francisco; and his grandchildren, Ashley Moses and Adam Fabi. He is predeceased by his parents and sister Ann DeGiglio.



The Fabi family would also like to express gratitude to the staff at Meadowbrook of Granby for their care and kindness during Ray's illness.



His family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield. The burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Springfield, Vermont, at a later date. He will be laid to rest with his parents and sister.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Park Foundation



www.nationalparks.org



or the Parkinson's Foundation



www.parkinson.org



Arrangements are under the direction of the Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home. To leave online condolences visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







