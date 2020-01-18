Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond J. Merovonich, 81, of Manchester, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Jan. 12, 2020, at Rockville General Hospital.



Ray was born May 9, 1938, in Manchester to the late Roman Merovonich and Mary (Zelanko) Merovonich. As a confirmed bachelor, he lived in his childhood home with his mother until her passing where he chose to remain for the rest of his life.



Ray graduated from Manchester High School and then attended UConn, first as a pharmacy student, but ultimately earning his degree in education. During this time, he spent six years serving his country in the Army National Guard. He taught math at RHAM High School for over 30 years where he was well loved as a teacher. It was not uncommon for many of his students to say, "Best teacher I have ever had." He enjoyed the kids and could relate well, which they picked up on and often came back to visit Ray after graduation. He often said that he didn't teach math to his students but rather taught his students about math. While teaching, he had many hobbies - drawing, reading, listening to 1960s folk music - and his favorite sports were sailing and badminton. After retirement, he enjoyed puttering around the house, visiting with his students, going to the beach, and picking blueberries as it was not uncommon to see him going to blueberry fields every day for his daily picking. He also loved spending time with his nephew, Greg Merovonich, who made numerous trips with him and his niece Michelle (Merovonich) Holcomb and couldn't wait to be invited over to her house for her great cooking. He also continued to be close with his lifelong friend, Al Tarbox, who was a big help during the last few months of Ray's life. Perhaps what he was most famous for to everyone who knew him was his penchant for hardly ever being on time.



Especially important to Ray in his life was his grandniece, Gina Falcone and her daughters, Victoria and Mercedes of Westerly, Rhode Island, who lived with Ray and his mother for a number of years prior to moving to Rhode Island. Ray was predeceased by both of his parents, four brothers, Steve, Mike, George, and Sonny, and his sister Margaret. He is survived by his sister, Gloria Gouin. His extended family includes numerous nieces and nephews.



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



There will be no calling hours, however, friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, which will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by a burial at East Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please do a kind deed for someone. To leave a memory for the family please visit



