Raymond J. Zachary
Raymond J. Zachary, 89, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in St. Francis Hospital.

The son of Raymond E. and Thelma (Speed) Zachary was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and grew up in Salinas, California. He served in the United States Navy on the submarine USS Greenfish from 1950 to 1954 and lived in Hawaii for two years, which is where he married Elaine B. Cashen. After the Navy, they moved to Hartford in 1954, to Enfield in 1958 where they lived for many years, before moving to Windsor Locks in 2017. Raymond worked as a supervisor for over forty years for SNET, AT&T, and Light Net. After many family vacations on Cape Cod they purchased their dream summer home on Campground Road in North Eastham in 1976, where he and Elaine always looked forward to spending quality time with their children and their families where memories were created that will never be forgotten. Upon your arrival at the Cape, you always found Ray creating some form of artwork; birdhouses, beautiful mobiles, wind chimes, and the list goes on. He was a communicant of Holy Family Church. He was an avid wrestling fan, loved to watch his son, Scott, coach and Troy and Nick wrestle. He was the best grandpa, always there to be his 14 grandkids biggest fans, "encyclopedia," storyteller, and listener. As a testament to that, he had the honor of being his grandson Jeff's Best Man.

He leaves his beautiful bride of 67 years, Elaine B. (Cashen) Zachary; their loving children, Lynn Z. and husband, Paul Roy, of Enfield and their children, Jeffrey and Chelsea; son, Mark R. and wife, Sandy Zachary, of Somers and Mark's children, Jennifer, Taylor, and Madison; son, Scott R. and wife, Rosemarie Zachary, of Somers, and their children, Morgan, Troy, and Nick; and daughter, Kim R. and husband, Tim Lawlor, of Rocky Hill, and their children, Renee, Brooke, and Heather. He was predeceased by a son, Keith R. Zachary, in 2010 and he is survived by Keith's children, Sarah, Jack, and Alex; also his three adoring great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Nathan, and Luca; his sister, Suzanne Taulbee of Alameda, California; and a brother, Richard Zachary of Salinas; a sister-in-law, Carol Johns of Rocky Hill; and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by an infant son, Jack; two brothers, Jack and Donald; and a brother-in-law, Christie Johns.

www.brownefuneralchapel.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
