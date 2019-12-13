Raymond LeRoy Thomas Jr., 79, of East Hartford, husband of Barbara E. Sanborn, passed into God's Kingdom, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Born in Meriden, son of the late Raymond L. and Lorraine (Petit) Thomas, he lived in Windsor and East Hartford the last few years. He retired from a career as a radioman with the U.S. Navy in 1982 and had been employed be the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. He was active with many genealogical societies for many years. He was a member of the Baha'i Faith since 1975 and was also a member of the Voices of Baha'i, an internationally known choir, and performed with them at Carnegie Hall in 2002. He also served as chaplain for the American Legion in Windsor and was active in the community.
Besides his wife, he leaves a son, Raymond and his wife, Heather, of Plantsville; two grandchildren, Natalie Ray and Raymond IV; stepchildren Sonny Conley and June Leblanc; brothers Ronald, Roger, and Robert; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Cecelia (Shorette), daughters Linda Ann and Janet Marie; sister Patricia Hicks; and stepson Roger Conley.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Laurent Cemetery, Meriden.
Donations may be made to the Raymond Thomas IV Medical Fund, c/o The Thomas Family, 836 Marion Ave. No. 2, Plantsville, CT 06479.
