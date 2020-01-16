Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Bridget's Church 80 Main Street Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Martens, 81, of Vernon, passed away surrounded by loved ones at Rockville Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.



Raymond served in the Navy as an electrician's mate on the U.S.S Tarawa and then the U.S.S. Independence. After an honorable discharge from the service, he married Patricia A. Tigges, with whom he raised his daughters Laurie and Sharon. A man of many talents, Raymond graduated from the Computer Processing Institute of Data Processing in Springfield, received his certification from the LOMA Courses for Insurance Directors, and completed the Dale Carnegie Institute Public Speaking Course. He worked at Connecticut Mutual as a director of programming for nearly 20 years. In his last years at CT Mutual, he bought and operated Tommy's Pizzeria in Manchester with Patricia and family. He then worked at Konica Minolta for 13 years as a training specialist before retiring. He then enjoyed 10 years in the produce department as part of the Highland Park Market family in Manchester. As part of his broader involvement in the Manchester community, he and Patricia volunteered at MARC, Manchester Manor, the Little Theater of Manchester, and the Manchester Road Race volunteer breakfast through the Manchester Elks. Born in Detroit, Raymond was a lifetime Detroit Lions fan. Everyone who met him loved him and was touched by his gentle, caring manner.



He is survived by Patricia, his wife of 58 years; his daughter Laurie, his son-in-law Ken and his grandson Cory; his daughter Sharon and his son-in-law Andy; and numerous cousins.



Calling hours for Raymond will be at John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, from 4 to 8 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 17.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by burial at Saint Bridget Cemetery, Oakland Street, Manchester. All friends and family are welcome to all.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Manchester



https://getinvolved.glaucoma.org/donate



For online condolences, please visit







