Raymond P. Cote, 77, entered into peace on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Son of the late Walter and Rita (LeBlanc) Cote, he was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, and resided in Enfield most of his life. He was predeceased by his wife, Mercy, in 2011 and a brother, Walter J. Cote. He served in the United States Army Reserve and enjoyed NASCAR, Disney World and the beach. Raymond was formerly employed by Connecticut Light & Power for 38 years. He loved to travel and loved his cats and dogs.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon McCabe and her husband, Roger Kimball, of Enfield; a son Steven Cote, of South Hadley, Massachusetts; stepchildren, Michael, Melissa, David; four sisters, Patricia and her husband, Masa Okada, in Japan, Marie and her husband, Frank Schneider, of Ellington, Denise and her husband, Jim Dupont, of Brimfield, Massachusetts, Terry Cote of Eastford; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, from 4 to 6 p.m.
The funeral will be Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m., at Browne Memorial Chapels followed by burial in Hazardville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Companion Animal Sanctuary, 45 Floeting Road, Ashford, CT 06278.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020