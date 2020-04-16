Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Peter Lizotte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Peter Lizotte



On, this Saturday, the 27th day of March in the year of 2020, Raymond P. Lizotte (in his earlier years Pete) has passed away at the age of 69.



He was born May 17, 1950, in the U.S. Army Hospital in the Town of Shirley, Massachusetts, to Joseph Victor Lizotte and Clara Mary Ann Dessert. Ray resided in Enfield, at The Hamlet since August 1990. He retired from working, in this rat race world and putting up with Bull, May 31, 2017, at the age of 67. Prior to retirement, I was a Level III Non-Destructive Inspector working for different companies throughout the 44 years in the field.



Ray is survived by his two sisters, Linda L.M. Lizotte and Juliann A. Holcomb; and a niece, Alida. He leaves behind his three children from his ex-wife of 17 years, Ryan C. Lizotte and his wife, Katherine, Adam M. Lizotte and his wife, Shawna, and Jane M. Lizotte; his three grandchildren, Jaxson, who is Jane's son, and Landen and Ashlynn, who are Adam's son and daughter.



Services will be held at a later date due to the current public health crisis.



To leave an online condolence message go to



www.brownememorialchapels.com







