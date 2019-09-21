Raymond Sojka, 95, of Ellington passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army in World War II. He retired from Hartford Steam Boiler after 42 years. He was the "Voice" and piano player of the Al Soyka Orchestra. He was a very kind and giving husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed.
He leaves behind his daughter, Marcy Sojka-Steppen, and her husband, Russ; his son, Greg Sojka and his wife, Sherri; two grandchildren, Ashley Barnard and her husband, Chris and Nathan Steppen. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Jeanne Mae Sojka, in 2017; and his son, David, in 1957.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Fox Hill Center for their wonderful care these past years.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Church, Rockville on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery, Ellington.
