Raymond W. Gonyea Sr. entered into eternal rest Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center.
Born in Springfield, son of the late Leo and Lyla (Durocher) Gonyea, he was a lifelong resident of Enfield. Raymond worked as a correction officer for the State of Connecticut at the Somers Prison for 25 years before his retirement. He was a boxer in his younger years, was in the Navy for four years, and was a member of the Enfield Lodge of Elks. He was the best father anyone could ask for. He loved to gamble, drink, and have fun. He will be missed more than words could say.
He was predeceased by his wife, Leone (Remmington) Gonyea; and a son, Ray Gonyea. He leaves a daughter, Darcy Gonyea of Enfield; a daughter-in-law, Michele Boltz of Enfield; a daughter, Lesa Baudin of Enfield; a son, Anthony Gonyea of Enfield; a granddaughter, Stevie Devaux and her husband, Nick; and his son, Nicholas; his partner, Kathy Doke of Enfield; his dogs, Snoopy and Harley; a stepson, Mike Remmington of Enfield; a brother, Dave Gonyea; and a sister, Evelyn Amsden, both of East Longmeadow; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours are Wednesday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, with a funeral service following the calling hours Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The burial will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery, Callendar Avenue, East Longmeadow.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, 2019