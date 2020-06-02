Regina (Savoy) Watson
1949 - 2020
Regina (Savoy) Watson, 70, of Vernon, passed away after a courageous battle with ALS on Thursday, May 28, with her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Timothy Watson, by her side.

Regina was born June 12, 1949, in Derby to John Savoy and Corrine (Ewen) Savoy. She grew up in Monroe alongside her two brothers, John and Thomas. Regina graduated from St. Joseph High School of Trumbull in 1967. After settling in Vernon, Regina worked for many years as an office manager for Town Line Autobody. Besides spending time with her family, Regina enjoyed the beach, traveling, gardening, bowling, and visiting vineyards with her dear sister-in-law Debbie Pacileo Savoy of Uncasville.

She will be forever missed by her three children, Amy Watson Margelony of Ellington and her wife, Melissa Margelony, Beth Watson of Bellingham, Massachusetts, and Timothy Watson Jr. and his wife, Sarah Watson, of South Windsor. Regina was very proud of her grandchildren, Maya and Bryan Margelony, Mady Watson, and Waverly and Wyatt Watson. Regina also leaves behind her dear cousin and best friend, Sharon Stocking of Oxford.

A memorial service will be announced and held at the family's convenience.

Regina was an ALS patient and the family would like to thank the team at The Hospital for Special Care, especially Dr. Whittaker, for their excellent care and support. Memorial donations can be made in Regina's memory to ALS Association CT Chapter, 4 Oxford Road, Unit E4, Milford, CT 06460.

www.alsact.org




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
I didnt know you well Regina as a new neighbor, but my thoughts are with you and youre family. I pray you are in a better place and at peace.
Joanne gagnon
Neighbor
