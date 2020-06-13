It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather Reginald Francis "Hoppy" Leonard on June 9, 2020.Reg was born on Oct. 28, 1936, in Southington, to Marion (Hutchins) and Carl Leonard. He graduated from Bulkeley High School and attended Hillyer College. Reg enjoyed a nearly 65-year career at the Institute of Living/Harford Hospital where he held numerous positions ranging from medical records to Director of Printing Services and where he formed many dear friendships. "He leaves a huge legacy at Hartford Hospital, beloved at every level and widely respected by all." Reg met the love of his life, Sally, a student nurse, at the Institute of Living in 1957. In 1959, they began their 61-year journey of raising a family together. Hoppy's greatest treasure was his family. Everything he did, he did with his family on his mind and in his heart. His family always knew they were loved immensely. Perfectly said by one of his grandchildren, Sarah, "My grandfather, was a stubborn, hard working man who loved his family more than anything else in the world. From working long past his retirement, to cheering on his 11 grandkids in every aspect of their lives, Hoppy showed how much he cared and loved each and everyone of us in every opportunity he had." He was an avid sports fan and one of his greatest joys was watching his children and grandchildren in action. In Hoppy's eyes, there was no question that they were the best in the field, on the court or in the rink.In addition to his wife, Sally, Reg leaves behind his son, Scott Leonard and his wife, Kari and their children, Emily and Jonathan; daughter, Karen Camidge and her husband, Jim and their children, Melissa (Jon) Bard, Bryan and Kevin; daughter, Sandra Morton and her husband, David and their children, Sarah (John) Della Pia, Zachary and Lizzy; daughter, Sharon Curtis and her husband, Matt and their children Samantha, Matthew and Jack. He also leaves four adored great-grandchildren, Stephen, Julia and Olivia Della Pia and Clara Bard. Reg is also survived by his sister, Janet Allen and her husband, Robert; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Hartford HealthCare atA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Jeanne Jugan (Holy Family Church) in Enfield (Please meet at Church; all attendees are requested to wear face coverings/masks for personal safety). Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, King St. Enfield. Unfortunately due to the current pandemic restrictions, his visitation on Tuesday preceding the Mass will be private by family invitation only.Arrangements are by Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels. For online condolences, please visit