Rena R. Jaeger, 82, of West Suffield, beloved wife of the late Robert Morris and the late Leon "Jake" Jaeger, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.



Born Oct. 13, 1937, in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (Curry) Piaggi. Rena grew up in Windsor Locks, and graduated from Windsor Locks High School with the Class of 1955. She had lived in West Suffield for the past 52 years. She worked for International Air Cargo for many years before retiring. Rena enjoyed traveling; she would spend many summers at Worden Pond Campgrounds in Wakefield, Rhode Island.



She is survived by a son, Christopher Morris and his wife, Cindy, of Windsor Locks; a daughter, Lisa Morris of Bloomfield; three grandsons, Brendon Morris and his wife, Jackie, of Enfield, Layne Morris and his partner, Stephanie Sheerin, of Manchester, and Colton Morris of East Windsor; three great-grandchildren, Graham, Hannah, and Heather; a special niece, Tracy Michaud; and many more nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Geraldine Munson and Rae Stahl.



Her family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Route 159), Suffield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, Suffield, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118.



