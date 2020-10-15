Renald Fauteux, 88, died peacefully, after a brief illness, at home on Monday, Oct. 12, surrounded by his children.He was born on July 15, 1932, in St. Malo, QC, Canada, son of the late Ismael and Florentine (Mongeau) Fautuex. He was the beloved husband of the late Marjolaine (Desrosiers) Fautuex and had resided in Enfield for over 50 years.Renald is survived by his devoted family of four children, three daughters and their husbands, Linda and Danny Cournoyer, Maryse and John Kettle, Sonia and Brett Johnson, and one son, Martial Fauteux. He was predeceased by his son Neil Fauteux. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole) Cournoyer, Patrick (Stephen) Cournoyer, Eric (Christina) Cournoyer, Rachel Fautuex, Renee (Matt) Noble, Amanda (Chris) Kettle, Jesse (Lindsay) Kettle, and McKenzie Kozma; in addition to five great-grandchildren, Raelyn Fauteux, Carter Kettle, Ava Cournoyer, Hadley and Eleanor Kettle. Renald is also survived by four brother, Bertrand and Claire Fauteux, Marcel and Suzanne Fauteux, Richard and Lucy Fauteux all of Connecticut, and Jean-Claude and Lisette Fauteux of Vermont; one sister, Yolande and Benoit Vachon of Canada; and two sisters-in-law, Louisette Fauteux of Canada and Joanne Fauteux of Connecticut. Also, he is survived by brothers-in-law, Germain and Monique Desrosiers, Donald and Louise Desrosiers, Gerard and Solange Desrosiers, Raymond and Angele Desrosiers, and Daniel and Micheline Desrosiers, Paul Emile Gosselin; sisters-in-law, Yolaine and Gerald Cournoyer, Marielle and Jacques Cote, and Denise and Diane Desrosiers. He was predeceased by three brothers, Gilles, Robert, and Rheaume Fauteux; brothers-in-law, Constant, Bernard, and Roger Desrosiers; and sister-in-law, Marguerite Gosselin. Also grieving are all of his best nieces and nephews, along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins.His family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his caring neighbors on Oakwood Street, Mike and Pat Gogulski, for the meals, support, and companionship over the years.Renald was a man who was remarkably likeable. He was a selfless, generous, and kind soul. He was witty, charming, and had a smile that would light up any room. He enjoyed music, dancing, games, and spending summers at his chalet in Compton, QC with his special friend Clarisse. His love for life and positive energy was contagious. He will be deeply missed by many.Renald's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Oct. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road Enfield.Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Canada. Due to the health crisis, masks and distancing are required.For online condolences for family visit