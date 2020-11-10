Rene Courtemanche, of East Windsor, passed away on Nov. 6, after suffering a stroke. He was a devoted son, husband, father and brother.
Born May 5,1930, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Theodore and Edna (Ares) Courtemanche. He was the youngest of seven children and was raised in the "Frog Hollow" section of Hartford. Rene was raised Roman Catholic and attended Saint Anne School in Hartford. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas, Germany, and Paris over a two-year period. In 1955 he met Irene Parulski at a dance and it was love at first sight. Rene proposed after a three-month courtship and they married June 18, 1955. Irene and Rene celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this year. He was an intelligent, dedicated, hard worker who put his family first. He was always smiling and making others smile with his quick wit and sense of humor. Rene was also an avid vegetable gardener. He and Irene especially enjoyed going to the Foxwoods Casino. All those who knew him, loved him. Rene's passing to the Lord was eased by the serenade of love songs by his loving wife Irene for hours on end.
He leaves behind his devoted wife, Irene( Parulski) Courtemanche; his four children and their spouses/partners, sister and in-laws, Janet and Steven Cianci, Denise Tuttle and Paul DiGregorio, Yvette and Brian Hull, Ron and Annie Courtemanche; grandchildren, spouses/partners, Jacob Corcoran, Adam and Beth Hastings- Corcoran, Ely Corcoran, Mike and Melissa Cianci, Nick and Sarah Cianci, Derek Schumann, Kyle Tuttle, Kelsey Tuttle, Venessa Gonzales, Kaci Courtemanche and Nico Mollica; great-grandchildren, Irene and Steven, Colleen, Isaac, Casimir, William, Collin, Natalie, Taylor, Juliana, Jack, Michael, Luke, Nora, Elleana and Salvadore; sister Rita Miller; in-laws, Henry and Bernice Murzyn, Dorothy Pryzybylo. He also leaves behind many special nieces and nephews and friends whom he loved dearly. In addition to his beloved parents, Rene was predeceased by siblings and in-laws, Michael and Antoinette Parulski, Donat and Rae Courtemanche, Violet and Frank Mijeski, Art Miller, Cecile and Joseph Slattery, Roland and Gladys Courtemanche, Romeo and Anne Courtemanche, Anne and Earl Manning, Paul and Lucille LaFlamme, Stanley Pryzbylo, Sophie and Nick Pyzow and Jenny Decenty.
A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13 at St. Patrick King St. Cemetery, 1558 King St. Enfield.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to your local VFW or the American Heart Association
