Obituary

Reno Daigle Jr., 66, of Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Brigham Women's Hospital in Boston, with his wife, Juanita, and soulmate of 40 years by his side. He fought a hard five-month battle with cancer.



He will be remembered for his love of motorcycles. He retired from Messer Construction in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he was lead carpenter for many years. He prided himself in his work, when it came to building things he was a perfectionist. He also loved camping and exploring different places. When he retired he and his wife, Juanita, embarked on an adventure to see this country. His love of animals was great, especially with his mini dachshund, Ziva, who stole his heart. He was born in Rockville.



He is predeceased by his parents, Reno Daigle Sr. and Dorothy Zadorozny; his brother, Gary Daigle; and a sister, Angela Noonan. He is survived by his wife, Juanita; his sisters, Donna (Jim) Roberto of Connecticut, Carol Pierce of Massachusetts, Sandy (Gregg) Shorey of Maine; and a brother, Roy (Barbara) Kellem of Connecticut. He also leaves behind his daughter, Terra (Gary) Hayden of Maryland; son, Reno Daigle of England; stepchildren, Kristi Dimovski of Connecticut, Wanda Day of Washington, Larry Day Jr. of Texas; many nieces; nephews; grandchildren; and four great-grandsons. He will be missed and always loved by his family and the many friends he met across the country.



No funeral will take place but instead he wanted a celebration of life where people could share happy memories of him and celebrate his amazing life. The arrangements and date will be announced at a later time.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020

