Reno R. Dufour, 90, passed away on June 27, 2020, at Vernon Manor Healthcare Center after a lengthy illness.
He was born in St. Agatha, Maine, on Jan. 25, 1930, to the late Arthur Dufour and Alexina (Paradis) Dufour. After moving to Massachusetts in 1942, he attended Central Catholic High School and graduated in 1948. He then went on to study at Boston College before joining the Air Force during the Korean War. After this, he went to Jersey City Medical Center to pursue a career in nursing. Finally, he obtained a Nurse Anesthetist degree from St. Luke's in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He moved to Manchester in 1961 to work at Manchester Memorial Hospital for the Anesthesiology department until his retirement in 1989. Reno was not one to sit still for long, and he began working for the Homedco Value Healthcare and Apria Healthcare performing I.V. infusions, a job he really loved, developing close relationships to several of his patients. Reno was a very kind, helpful, and generous man. He loved fishing and hunting in his native Maine and belonged to the Rockville Fish and Game Club for many years. He also enjoyed his many trips to the casino. After retirement, he and his wife toured some wonderful places in England, Scotland, Hawaii, Aruba, California, and of course Maine.
Besides his wife, Reno is survived by two daughters, Catherine Bruno and her husband, Andrew, of Gilroy, California; Adrianne Cullins and her husband, Shawn, of Manchester; a son, David and his wife, Tammy, of Middletown; and his six grandchildren. Reno is predeceased by his sister, Rina.
The family would like to thank everyone at Vernon Manor for their excellent and loving care or Reno, especially Tanya, Bethany, Jessica, Pauline, Judy, Tammy, Lori, and Hospice Nurse, USA, just to name a few.
To honor Reno's wishes, there will be no memorial services. Burial will be private in the East Cemetery at the family's convenience.
Donation in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, TN 38101 or the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.