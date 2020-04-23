Rhoda (Gilpin) Smyth, 95, of Enfield, passed away peacefully of natural causes at her home Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late F. Edwin Smyth (1993).
Born in Portadown, Northern Ireland, she came to America with her parents at the age of six. She attended local schools, graduating from Enfield High School, and began employment at the former Bigelow-Sanford Carpet Co. Additionally, she was the tax collector for the Enfield Fire District 1. Along with her husband, Edwin, they founded F.E. Smyth and Son Inc. school bus company in 1977, which is still family-owned and operated today after 43 years. Rhoda enjoyed reading in her sunroom and spending time at her condo in Ogunquit, Maine. Most of all, she loved her Enfield Congregational Church, where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the church's Nearly New Shoppe. She was the longest attending member of the church, having attended regularly for 80 years.
Rhoda leaves a son, Robert "Bob", and his wife, Linda (Sargent); her grandchildren, Robert, Steven, Shelley, and Seth; and her great-grandchildren, Anisa and Michael; and a brother Robert "Bob" Gilpin. In addition to her parents, Rhoda was sadly predeceased by a son, Richard "Dick" Smyth.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Rhoda's life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank her caregivers for the compassion they provided.
Memorial gifts in Rhoda's memory may be made to Enfield Congregational Church, 1295 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2020