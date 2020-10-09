Rhona Kristan, 67, of South Windsor, beloved wife of Joseph J. Kristan, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Rockville on April 13, 1953, to Abner and Lenore Brooks. Rhona was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 19 and fought the disease with strength, dignity, and grace for 48 years. Rhona was a model of fortitude, kindness, patience, and unrelenting hope, even in the face of great challenges. She was fiercely proud of her family and her community, and was well known for her inner and outer beauty and style. Rhona had a sharp eye for color, which she honed as a dyer for Amerbelle, and which later inspired the striking floral displays in her home and yard. Rhona loved dogs and swimming and was happiest by the ocean.
Rhona is survived by her husband, Joseph J. Kristan Jr.; a daughter, Ari Kristan and her spouse, Suzanne; a son, Eliot Kristan and his spouse, Christina; three granddaughters, Eleanor Brooks, Ava Kristan, and Alayna Kristan; and a brother, Dr. Neil Brooks and his spouse, Sandi Silverman Brooks.
Toward the end of her life, the Kristan family was aided in caring for Rhona by many wonderful caregivers, to whom the family expresses their deepest gratitude.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Beth Olam Cemetery, Vernon
The family will hold an online virtual remembrance and Shiva on Monday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. For information about accessing the remembrance and Shiva, please contact sadamczak@gmail.com.
Donations in Rhona's name can be made to NEADS World Class Service Dogs, a charity devoted to raising specially trained assistance dogs, Congregation Beth Shalom B'nai Israel in Manchester, or the charity of your choice
.
Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online expressions of sympathy.