Ricarte "Junior" Molina
1954 - 2020
Ricarte "Junior" Molina, 65, of Suffield, beloved husband and companion of 35 years to his Sweet Angel Cori (Sanzaro) Molina, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Son of the late Ricarte and Yolanda (Rivera) Molina, he was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico on Nov. 26, 1954. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.

Ricarte worked as a driver for Hoppe Technologies for many years. At home, he was a devoted husband and father who always took care of his family. Junior was very proud of his Puerto Rican heritage and loved his salsa music. He also loved baking, taking trips to Maine and enjoyed watching westerns and Hallmark Christmas movies. Ricarte was an avid New York Giants fan. He was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church of St. Raymond Penefort Parish.

In addition to his loving wife Cori, Ricarte is survived by his children, Paula Molina, Michael Warren and his wife Angela Maringola, Casey DeHorta and her husband Ramiro, Sofia Arel and her husband Steven, and Toby Molina, all of Enfield; his grandchildren, Jasmine Sanchez, Jacob Warren, Viola McDermott, Kayli Luke, Londyn Arel, Noah Nigro, and Lowyn Arel; his sisters, Yolanda Burgos of East Longmeadow, Jacqueline Molina and her husband Ray of Chicopee, and Joanne Reall and her husband Bob of West Springfield; his brother, McDonald "Toby" Molina and his wife Darlene of Enfield; his special nephew, Ricky Molina, and many other beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who affectionately called him "Dickie."

His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. for Ricarte at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow in Hazardville Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required for all attendees at the funeral home and church.

Donations in Ricarte's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
NOV
3
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
