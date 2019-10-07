Guest Book View Sign Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish 370 May Road East Hartford , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard A. Bender, 78, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, after battling numerous cancers for twelve years.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anita (Hamstedt) Bender; son Brian R. Bender (Wendy) of Bristol; daughter Kelli M. Corsetti (Brian A.) of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and eight grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, Rebecca, and Lauren Bender, and Allison, Madelyn, Katelyn, and Zachary Corsetti.



Born in Akron, Ohio, to Harry A. Bender, Ph.D. and Agnes L. Bender, he moved to Kingston, Rhode Island, at the age of three. Richard attended local schools sharing the status of valedictorian with two other SKHS classmates and earned a B.S. in mathematics from URI. As Alpha of Rho Iota Kappa fraternity (local chapter), he facilitated its transition to national Chi Phi fraternity in 1962. For 31 years he was employed as an aeronautical engineer at PWA. Before and after converting to Catholicism, he was involved in numerous Our Lady of Peace Church activities: Adult Social Club (vice-president and president), carnival (money wheel), picnic, and weekly bingo. He golfed and bowled in several leagues. Many hours were spent watching sports on TV, UConn women's basketball, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics. Poker games were "sacred" for 53 years. The players changed over time but the games played on! Dick enjoyed taking the entire family to WDW, the Bahamas, and on a cruise to Bermuda to celebrate our 50th anniversary. Family time spent at Wildwood, Fox Hollow, and Cape Cod was special. RCCL cruises, Globus bus tours and treks to Naples, Florida, were happy events. His greatest enjoyment was playing board games and cards with his grandchildren, especially teaching them O S!



He leaves his sister-in-law, Carol Fletcher Bender of Wickford, Rhode Island; one niece; and five nephews. Dick was predeceased by brothers, Robert L. Bender, and Roger H. Bender, Ph.D., and wife Caroline Barlow Bender.



Thank you to all the staff at St. Francis Hospital Cancer Center for the care given over the past eight years and the hospital's 8th floor oncology wing for their dedication and care in 2015 and this past week. You all have become "family."



Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. The family has asked that everyone go directly to the church on Friday morning. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Sister M. Consolata O'Connor '39 Endowed Scholarship", University of Saint Joseph, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117.



For online condolences, visit



www.desopoeh.com







Richard A. Bender, 78, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, after battling numerous cancers for twelve years.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anita (Hamstedt) Bender; son Brian R. Bender (Wendy) of Bristol; daughter Kelli M. Corsetti (Brian A.) of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and eight grandchildren, Nicole, Samantha, Rebecca, and Lauren Bender, and Allison, Madelyn, Katelyn, and Zachary Corsetti.Born in Akron, Ohio, to Harry A. Bender, Ph.D. and Agnes L. Bender, he moved to Kingston, Rhode Island, at the age of three. Richard attended local schools sharing the status of valedictorian with two other SKHS classmates and earned a B.S. in mathematics from URI. As Alpha of Rho Iota Kappa fraternity (local chapter), he facilitated its transition to national Chi Phi fraternity in 1962. For 31 years he was employed as an aeronautical engineer at PWA. Before and after converting to Catholicism, he was involved in numerous Our Lady of Peace Church activities: Adult Social Club (vice-president and president), carnival (money wheel), picnic, and weekly bingo. He golfed and bowled in several leagues. Many hours were spent watching sports on TV, UConn women's basketball, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics. Poker games were "sacred" for 53 years. The players changed over time but the games played on! Dick enjoyed taking the entire family to WDW, the Bahamas, and on a cruise to Bermuda to celebrate our 50th anniversary. Family time spent at Wildwood, Fox Hollow, and Cape Cod was special. RCCL cruises, Globus bus tours and treks to Naples, Florida, were happy events. His greatest enjoyment was playing board games and cards with his grandchildren, especially teaching them O S!He leaves his sister-in-law, Carol Fletcher Bender of Wickford, Rhode Island; one niece; and five nephews. Dick was predeceased by brothers, Robert L. Bender, and Roger H. Bender, Ph.D., and wife Caroline Barlow Bender.Thank you to all the staff at St. Francis Hospital Cancer Center for the care given over the past eight years and the hospital's 8th floor oncology wing for their dedication and care in 2015 and this past week. You all have become "family."Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Peace Church of St. Edmund Campion Parish, 370 May Road, East Hartford. The family has asked that everyone go directly to the church on Friday morning. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the "Sister M. Consolata O'Connor '39 Endowed Scholarship", University of Saint Joseph, c/o Office of Institutional Advancement, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06117.For online condolences, visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close